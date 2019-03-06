One arrested, two sought following PA robbery

The Port Arthur Police Department responded to the Park Central Apartments on Saturday, March 2, in reference to a robbery just after 8 a.m.

According to their investigation, three black males entered an aprtment where the victim was asleep by an unlocked back door. During the robbery, the suspects physically restrained the victim down while they took his property. The victim received minor injuries and gave a description of the suspects, as well as the property stolen from him.

The three suspects fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash and a television belonging to the victim. Shortly thereafter, officers were able to locate on of the suspects within the complex. He had the stolen television in his possession.

The suspect, identified as 17-year-old Kimothy Bessard, was placed under arrest for burglary of a habitation and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He is currently being held on $25,000 bond.

The incident is being investigated by the Port Arthur criminal investigations division.