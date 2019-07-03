One dead after driving into waterway

The Port Arthur Police Department was called to Highway 82 on Pleasure Island on Sunday, June 30, at about 1:30 a.m. where a vehicle was reported to have driven into the adjacent waterway.

Responding officers located the vehicle in Alligator Bayou. Two officers entered the water in an attempt to rescue the female driver; unfortunately, they were unable to rescue the driver.

The Port Arthur Fire Department arrived on scene and were able to extract the woman from the vehicle. She was transported to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas where she was later pronounced dead after multiple attempts of life-saving efforts.

The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The incident is under investigation by the Field Operations Division, the Advanced Accident Team and the Criminal Investigations Division.