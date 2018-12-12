One dead in Beaumont house fire

Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, in the 1300 block of Caldwell Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming through the roof in the attic area. After getting the fire under control, firefighters found the body of a man inside the residence.

Nearby business owner Xavier Williams said the man who lives at the residence with his wife had been there for more than 20 years. Williams stated that the man was retired and bedridden, and his wife had left for work for the day.

Williams saw flames coming from the porch and immediately called 911 to report the fire.

The identity of the victim and cause of the fire have not been released by officials.