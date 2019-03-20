One dead following Kirbyville standoff

A suspect in a Louisiana homicide is dead in Kirbyville after a short standoff with law enforcement ended in a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to information from the Kirbyville Police Department, at about 4 a.m. Saturday, March 16, two individuals were shot at a home in Beauregard Parish, resulting in the death of one of the victims.

Shortly after the shooting, Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office alerted neighboring law enforcement agencies of a possible suspect vehicle relating to the crime. Hours later, a Kirbyville officer found the vehicle at a hotel on Highway 96. Officers quickly responded to the scene and made contact with the suspect.

KPD information states, after about 20 minutes of talks to peacefully resolve the situation, the suspect, identified as David Griffin, shot himself in the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.