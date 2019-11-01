One dead, one injured after internet sale ends in shooting

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a shooting late Oct. 29. At about 10:20 p.m., JCSO deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue in Central Gardens in reference to a shooting.

Arriving deputies discovered a resident of the home and another man had been shot. Accorrding to the father of the injured resident, his son had been talking over social media to an individual about buying a motorcycle. The seller and another subject arrived at the home with masks covering the lower portion of their faces. At least one of the suspects had a gun, as did the son. Gunfire was exchanged, resulting in the shooting of the resident, as well as one of the suspects. The suspect that was struck ran to a neighboring backyard where he died.

A witness told deputies the second suspect ran to a waiting car just down the street and drove away. A JCSO K-9 lost the suspect's track in that area.

After processing the scene, the suspect's body was transported to the Jefferson County Lab for an autopsy.

Residents in the area are asked to review security cameras between 10 and 10:30 p.m. for any suspicious activity and report such findings to Detective Mo Molfino at (409) 835-8411.