One dead in Pleasure Island wreck

Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were called out to the 3500 block of S. Highway 82 on Pleasure Island in reference to a head on collision.

Arriving officers found a Ram truck and Nissan Armada at the scene. The driver of the Armada was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The wreck is currently being investigated by PAPD's Advanced Accident Investigation Team.