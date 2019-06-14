One dead in Pleasure Island wreck

Submitted by Jennifer E. Trahan on June 14, 2019 - 12:58pm
Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were called out to the 3500 block of S. Highway 82 on Pleasure Island in reference to a head on collision. 

Arriving officers found a Ram truck and Nissan Armada at the scene. The driver of the Armada was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The wreck is currently being investigated by PAPD's Advanced Accident Investigation Team.

