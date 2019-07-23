One injured in PA shooting

July 22, at about 10:45 p.m. the Port Arthur Police Department received a 911 call of a gunshot victim in the 8100 block of Oakmont Avenue.

Arriving officers learned that two black males were walking in the 3400 block of Jimmy Johnson Boulevard when a vehicle approached them and fired several shots, striking one of the men walking.

The victim ran from the scene and police were called by a neighbor. The shooting victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries. PAPD's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information relating to the incident can contact the police department at (409) 983-8600 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.