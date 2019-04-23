One killed in church bus crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 69 in Tyler County that resulted in the death of a Woodville man.

According to initial reports, a Warren Baptist Church bus was traveling southbound on Highway 68 when a passenger vehicle pulled from a driveway into the path of the oncoming bus. Attempting to avoid a collision, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle, striking a nearby tree.

At the time of the wreck, there were nine occupants in the church bus, including six children ranging from age 9 to 14. The 38-year-old driver and a 62-year-old passenger were transported to nearby hospitals with serious injuries. A 42-year-old passenger, identified as James Craft Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Trisher Ford.

This children passengers were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.