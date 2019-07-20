One killed in robbery gone wrong

The Port Arthur Police Department was called to the 3200 block of 18th Street on Thursday, July 19, at about 1:15 a.m. in reference to a possible drive by shooting.

Arriving officers learned that it was not a drive by, but an armed robbery that resulted in a man being shot. Officers determined two black male suspects approached a man outside at the rear of the residence and demanded money. A second resident came out of the house and was also confronted by the suspects. During the incident, the second man was struck with a pistol and the first was shot while trying to flee.

One of the victims was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The crime is being investigated by PAPD's Criminal Investigations Division.