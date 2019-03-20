One killed, two injured at Beaumont lounge

The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at Bar 23 Social Lounge on Sunday, March 17, at about 3:40 a.m.

According to information from BPD, officers arrived at the scene and located a victim, identified as 36-year-old Quincy Davis, in the parking lot of the club. Shortly after, two additional shooting victims arrived at a local hospital. One victim was listed in critical condition while they second was listed as stable.

BPD is searching for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to give a statement. BPD can be contacted by calling (409) 832-1234, or anonymous tips can be submitted to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.