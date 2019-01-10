One suspect still on the run, six in custody following Beaumont burglary

UPDATE NO. 2: According to Beaumont Detective Jared Dupree of Beaumont's auto theft task force, the suspects that have been captured are connected to a number of other inmates currently in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

"Currently the suspects we have taken into custody were working in the greater-Houston area and are responsible for over 50-plus cases involving commercial auto burglaries and auto thefts," he said. "We have numerous subjects in the county jail as well as other county jails, along with the five subjects that were taken into custody today."

He said suspects arrested today, Jan. 10, have spoken with detectives about a number of other cases.

One suspect is still on the run in Lumberton and law enforcement is asking Lumberton residents in the Artesian Springs area to keep an eye out for a muddy black male, likely lacking shoes. Two of the six suspects have been identified as Corde St. Jules, 17, and Joseph Yarbrough, 19, both of Houston. This story will be updated as the identities of the remaining captured suspects become available.

UPDATED STORY:

The Beaumont Police Department responded to a burglary at the AT&T store on Dowlen Road around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 after a call from a concerned citizen. The caller told BPD two vehicles with at least six black males were breaking into the store. Following the burglary, officers were able to locate the two vehicles near the intersection of Park North Drive and Eastex Freeway. Both vehicles fled from officers with one losing control and going into the grassy median on Highway 69 in Lumberton. The suspects in the vehicle fled the scene and at the time of this report, Hardin County and Lumberton law enforcement were actively looking for four black male suspects in the area of Highway 69 and Pecan and south toward Keith Road.

One suspect was described as having short hair and the suspects should be muddy from evading officers for more than five hours. BPD reported the suspects have attempted to steal at least one vehicle in the area while evading police.

The second vehicle continued to flee police through Kountze, Sour Lake, Jefferson County, back to Beaumont and then into Orange County on Interstate 10. The driver lost control of the vehicle and three suspects within attempted to flee officers. All three were taken into custody.