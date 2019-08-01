One teen assaulted, another robbed

July 28, at about 8:30 p.m., officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to 100 Gillham Circle in reference to an aggravated robbery that had just taken place.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 19-year-old female had been assaulted. During the incident, suspects also held a 16-year-old male at gunpoint and demanded property from him. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Officers were able to develop a possible suspect in reference tot he offense and the case is currently under investigation by PAPD's Criminal Investigations Division.