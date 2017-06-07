One woman arrested in narcotics bust

On June 6 at approximately 7:30 p.m. while the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force was conducting surveillance in Beaumont, one of the detectives observed suspicious activity that was not related to the surveillance.

The detectives observed a white Chevrolet car occupied by two white females engaging in conduct indicating that they were selling narcotics. The females were detained and consent to a search was given. One of the females, identified as 28 year old Heather Pina of Beaumont, was found to be in possession of 28 pills of Dilaudid.

Pina admitted she was selling the pills for $40 each. Pina was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office