One-year-old, mom injured in Beaumont shooting

The Beaumont Police Department received a call to a home in the 8700 block of Newfield in reference to a shooting on Thursday, Jan. 24. As officers were en route to the residence, the caller told dispatch they wre transporting a 24-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant, as well as her one-year-old son, who had both been shot. The boy was life-flighted to Houston. Both are listed in stable condition.

Detectives' preliminary investigation showeed the home invasion/shooting stemmed from possible narcotics activity and detectives recovered evidence of on-going criminal activity inside the home.

The father of the one-year-old, who was also the mother's boyfriend, was present during the invasion and BPD reports they have information that says the two shooting victims were caught in crossfire between the father and the suspects.

BPD is still investigating and has not made any arrests as of publication.