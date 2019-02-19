OPD identifies father responsible for stabbing toddler to death

The Orange Police Department has identified Yovahnis Rogue, 26, as the man responsible for the Tuesday, Feb. 19, stabbing death of his 2-year-old daughter.

According to information from OPD, officers responded to a call from a neighbor in reference to a possible death. They arrived on the scene within two minutes and discovered the girl dead inside the residence.

An investigation showed Rogue was responsible for her death and Rogue was charged with capital murder.