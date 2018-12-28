OPD investigates homicide after unresponsive man found

Orange police investigators are asking for help in the investigation into the death of 37-year-old Octavias Lamont Williams.

According to information from the Orange Police Department, Williams was found just after 3 p.m. Dec. 22, in the 300 block of Second Street. An autopsy has been ordered by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Orange Police Department at (409) 883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477)