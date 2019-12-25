OPD nabs two for narcotics violations

Officers with the Orange Police Department arrested two individuals over a two-day period for being in possession of significant amounts of narcotics.

On Dec. 17, investigators with OPD's Narcotics Division, along with the Orange County Sheriff's Office Special Service Division made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King. During the stop, officers found driver Leslie Thompson in possession of over 90 grams of methamphetamine. Thompson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance - penalty group 1 - a second-degree felony.

The following day, Dec. 18, investigators made a traffic stop of a vehicle near FM 1442 and FM 408. During the stop, Joe Hudson Jr. was found to be in possession of over 30 grams of heroin. Hudson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substane - penalty group 1 - a second-degree felony. OPD reported this was Hudson's second arrest in less than a month for being in possession of a large amount of heroin.