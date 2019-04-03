OPD searching for shooting suspect

The Orange police are asking for the public's help in locating John Marion LeBlanc III, 39, in relation to a March 23 shooting.

According to information from Orange Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on Saturday, March 23. Upon their arrival, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital.

LeBlanc is being sough in connection to the incident and is also wanted on a federal probation warrant, two felony warrants and six misdemeanor warrants. LeBlanc is thought to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information relating to LeBlanc is asked to call OPD at (409) 883-1026, or Southeas Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).