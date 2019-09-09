OPD seeks suspect in robberies

Officers with the Orange Police Department were called out to respond to two separate robberies over the weekend and are now seeking a suspect caught on camera.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, officers responded to the Dollar General located at 3024 16th St. in Orange in reference to an aggravated robbery. It was reported that a white man entered the store, brandished a firearm and robbed the store. The following day, Sunday, Sept. 8, officers responded to a second robbery, this time at Cypress Plaza, located at 1610 Park Ave. Again, it was reported a white male entered the store and displayed a firearm as he robbed the store.

As of publication, Orange investigators believe the same suspect committed both robberies and ask that anyone with information about the crimes contact the Orange Police Department Detective Division at (409) 883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).