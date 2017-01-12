Orange Co., municipal leaders consider creating hospital district

County and municipal leadership met Friday, Jan. 6, to discuss the future of healthcare services in Orange County at the Orange Council Chambers. The meeting followed the Dec. 13 announcement by Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas to terminate all emergency services effective Thursday, Jan. 12.

This will make Orange County the largest county in the state of Texas without a full-service hospital, according to Texas House District 21 Rep. Dade Phelan.

Although Orange has several freestanding emergency centers, generally ambulance service providers will not take patients to them and will instead take them directly to Beaumont or Port Arthur, said Orange County Judge Brint Carlton.

Lacking a full-service hospital is not only an inconvenience to the citizens of Orange, but it is also a detriment to economic growth, Phelan said.

“In economic development, (businesses) look at your quality of life when they come in. Every community wants that big employer, and Orange has been working hard on bringing in some jobs, whether it’s plant expansion or some type of manufacturing facility. Orange is in a prime position for that type of entity because they’re on a major highway and a major waterway. They’ve got all the fresh water you need. They’ve got an ample amount of power. … But when these large employers come in, they look at everything — health and safety, your hospital system, your public education system. Before they relocate 2,000 people, they want to make sure they have a quality of life, so hospitals are important to the community, and you don’t want to be the largest county in the state without one.”

“I challenge any of you to show me a county that is growing after they’ve lost their hospital,” said Jessica Hill, executive director at Orange County Economic Development Corporation. “For industrial complexes, it’s important to the ones that are here … for the opportunity to expand on those and … on recruiting new businesses here.”

Orange Mayor Jimmy Sims said a countywide effort is being forged to determine the most appropriate and expeditious course of action to get a hospital back in Orange.

“We’ve been meeting quite a bit … trying to figure out how we’re going to get a hospital here,” Sims said. “We’re not ever going to give up because this community needs that type of healthcare.”

Orange City Manager Shawn Oubre said a feasibility study conducted in 2015 showed that Orange can support a 62,000-square-foot hospital that includes an ER, 25 in-patient beds, two operating rooms, and CT, radiology, MRI and fluoroscopy services. The estimated cost of building such a hospital is around $59 million, the study found.

Creating a hospital district would be the fastest way to get a hospital back in Orange, according to Oubre.

Public hospital districts are community-created, governmental entities authorized by state law to deliver health services — including but not limited to acute hospital care — to district residents and others in the districts’ service areas. Owned and governed by local citizens, hospital districts tailor their services to meet the unique needs of their individual communities.

One route to creating a hospital district is through the Texas Legislature.

According to Article 9 Sec. 9 of the Texas Constitution, “The Legislature may by general or special law provide for the creation, establishment, maintenance and operation of hospital districts composed of one or more counties or all or any part of one or more counties with power to issue bonds for the purchase, construction, acquisition, repair or renovation of buildings and improvements and equipping same, for hospital purposes. …

“Provided, however, that no district shall be created by special law except after 30 days’ public notice to the district affected, and in no event may the Legislature provide for a district to be created without the affirmative vote of a majority of the qualified voters in the district concerned.”

“I can’t stress how important time is of the essence on this,” Oubre said. “If we don’t get this done in the next 60-70 days, we’re going to have to wait another two years,” because the Legislature operates under a biennial system.

The earliest an election could be held for voters to decide on a hospital district using this route is November, Oubre said. A much quicker way, according to Phelan, is by local petition.

According to Chapter 286 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, the county judge must receive a petition signed by at least 100 registered voters of the territory of the proposed district and, if approved by Orange County Commissioner’s Court, an election would be ordered and Orange County voters would decide if they want the district or not.

“The county judge can have that placed on the next general election as early as May if everything works out accordingly,” Phelan said. “This would be a lot easier than legislation, obviously, because legislation just takes time.”

Either way, the voters must decide.

“If Orange County wants it, they can vote for it. If they don’t, they don’t have to vote for it,” said Phelan, who added that the main advantage of having a hospital district is that it is easier for hospitals in a district to draw down Medicaid dollars than private hospitals because they are considered a governmental entity.

“This can offset your indigent and low-income populations, which is what’s killing hospitals,” he said. “One of the reasons Baptist closed, I’m certain, is they’re not being reimbursed for their services through Medicaid.” “Having a hospital district will give you access to federal funds,” Oubre said. “One of them is a 1115 waiver.”

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website, the 1115 waiver allows the state to expand Medicaid managed care while preserving hospital funding, provides incentive payments for health care improvements and directs more funding to hospitals that serve large numbers of uninsured patients.

The hospital district, like any other taxing entity, is going to levy a tax not to exceed 75 cents on each $100 valuation of all taxable property in the district.

“At this point in time, there’s no way to tell exactly what that rate is going to be,” Carlton said.

Carlton said the effort will take the support of every city and community.

“All the way from Pine Forest, Vidor and Rose City to Bridge City, West Orange Pinehurst and Orange — every corner of the county is going to have to be supportive of this,” he said. “We’re going to work very hard to get this done as quickly as possible.”

Public forums will be scheduled at a later date to receive community input, according to a release by Orange County EDC.