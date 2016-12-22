The sheriff, his deputies, family and friends gave away toys to fulfill families’ Christmas wishes during the Orange County Blue Santa giveaway at the VFW in Orange on Dec. 17.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and community volunteers provided the parents of 437 children with gifts, including 93 bicycles.

“It is a very magical day,” OCSO Criminal Investigator and Public Information Officer Janois Strause Grizzaffi said of the event. “Sheriff Merritt and many members of his staff, along with numerous school and civic groups, are on-hand to help make it possible for many kids to have a wonderful Christmas.”

The sheriff’s office has been donating gifts to local families during Christmas for the last 22 years, according to OCSO.