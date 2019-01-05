Orange County offers free sandbags

Due to the recent rain Orange County is offering free sandbags at three locations. The first location is at 10375 N. Hwy 87 in Orange, the second is at 2505 W. Roundbunch (FM 1442) in Bridge City and the third is at 345 Claiborne St. in Vidor. Those picking up sandbags are asked to bring their own shovel.

Orange County Sherriff’s Office encourages citizens to monitor lake, river and flood stage levels at www.setxasrain.org.

Finally OCSO asked for citizen’s to be safe and “Turn around and don’t drown.”