Orange County scam alert

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam they were notified of on Saturday, March 30.

According to information from OCSO, several complaints were received regarding a phone call warning residents of their impending arrest. More than half a dozen residents reported the phone call coming from (409) 267-1679 with an individual stating they were "Lt. Jacobs" with the sheriff's office. The scammer told those answering that they have warrants or have failed to appear for jury duty and must meet with the lieutenant and make payment to avoid arrest.

"The Orange County Sheriff's Office will NEVER ask for payment or bond to be made in person in the parking lot or even for credit/debit card numbers over the phone," reads a release from OCSO. Anyone that has a suspicious of the legitimacy of any type of bond or warrant payment is asked to contact OCSO at (409) 883-2612.