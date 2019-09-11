Orange man arrested for child sex assault

A 25-year-old Orange man is behind bars in Jefferson County after being arrested for sexually assaulting a child.

On Sept. 10, officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to 4023 Brinkman Drive in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, and through further investigation, it was determined a 7-year-old child made an outcry to her mother of a sexual assault that had just occurred. The suspect, 25-year-old Horace Hiawatha Walker of Orange, fled the scene before officers arrived but later turned himself in at the Port Arthur Police Department.

Due to evidence and witness accounts of what happened, the suspect was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.