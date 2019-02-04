Orange man robs gas station

The Orange Police Department, Orange County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a robbery at Crawdad's gas station located near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Interstate 10 around 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.

According to information from law enforcement, Kenneth Mason, 60, of Orange, brandished a firearm and threatened the clerk. The clerk was able to run from the store, leaving Mason alone inside.

Responding authorities surrounded the store and immediately detained Mason upon his exit. He reportedly had money from the store with him. He was arrested and charged with robbery and is currently being held on a $30,000 bond at Orange County Jail.