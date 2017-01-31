Orange prepares for 22nd Community Trash-Off

It's Trash-Off time once again! The 22nd annual Community Trash-Off is scheduled for Saturday, February 25, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the City of Orange Boat Ramp, located on Simmons Drive in Orange, Texas. This year's Community Trash-Off is presented by INVISTA and hosted by Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center in collaboration with the City of Orange.

Orange County residents are encouraged to take pride in the community and help clean up trash from area neighborhoods and waterways. Trash-Off provides an opportunity for residents to showcase their pride in Orange by working together to better the community. Join us for a morning of good CLEAN fun!

Participating teams and individuals will have the opportunity to win prizes and enjoy a free pizza lunch after the event. To register a team or individual, visit shangrilagardens.org to download registration and waiver forms. Teams are limited to 3-5 members, but groups are encouraged to register several teams. For more information, contact Ashley Jordan at ajordan [at] shangrilagardens [dot] org or at 409.670.0803.

Shangri La Education and Volunteer Coordinator, Katie Krantz shared her excitement for the event stating, "Trash-Off is the perfect opportunity for individuals of this community to come together and work towards the common goal of making Orange a cleaner place to live and work. Trash-Off is mix of hard work, fun times and great fellowship. We have dedicated volunteers who have been coming for years and new folks coming out for the first time- we couldn't do it without them! This is a great way to support your community with service."

Additionally, Shangri La Director, Rick Lewandowski encourages community-wide participation and commented, "Each year the Community Trash-Off showcases the resolve of those in our community to make Southeast Texas a better place to live. We truly appreciate every single person who makes an effort to be a part of this fun and productive day. We are especially grateful to INVISTA - this year's Presenting Sponsor, Mayor Jimmy Sims and the City of Orange, and all of those who donate to support this important effort."

"We're thrilled to partner with Shangri La to bring this annual event to the Orange community," said Jay Johnson, site manager at INVISTA's Orange facility. "Shangri La is a living garden where visitors can better observe nature. Its diverse lectures, demonstrations and programs like the Trash Off support its mission to 'mentor children of all ages to be kind to their world.'"

- Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center