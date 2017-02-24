The Orange Service League Community Kick Off Party is March 4

The Orange Service League Community Kick Off Party is Saturday, March 4 from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orange Riverfront Park. The event celebrates the 2017 Follies and is free and open to the public.

The announcement promises a "hee-haw salute," corny jokes, line dancing, and live music from Kimberly Murray and Swamp Pop DJ Jimmy Guidry.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The Samaritan Counseling Center of SETX, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Old First Orange Baptist Church, Orange Jazz Company, Texas Dance Expressions, CASA of the Sabine Neches Region, and Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church are all sponsoring the event.