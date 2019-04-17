Orange teen killed in Jasper wreck

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on CR 120 in Jasper County at about 1 a.m. on April 14.

According to information from DPS, initial records show a 2003 Ford F-150 was traeling southbound on CR 120 when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle, Jarvis Samuel Wilson, 17, of Jasper, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A 15-year-old passenger, also from Jasper, was transported with minor injuries. He was treated and released.

A second passenger in the vehicle, identified as 17-year-old Muquala Lazenby, of Orange, was transported with critical injuries and was pronounced dead.

DPS reported no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.