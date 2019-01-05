Orange woman arrested for possession of methamphetamine

An Orange woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and parole violation the night of Dec. 29, 2018.

According to the Orange Police Department, the arrest came after a traffic stop was executed at 10th and Park in Orange due to a suspicion that the vehicle was stolen. During the stop the officer ran a warrant check on the vehicle’s occupants and concluded that a passenger, 26-year-old Chelsie Randall, had a parole violation warrant. While cooperating with the arresting officer it came to light that Randall had a bag on her person with white residue believed to be methamphetamine. Randall was booked into Orange County Jail.