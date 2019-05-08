Orange woman killed in auto-ped accident

An Orange woman was killed May 3 after stepping into the path of an oncoming truck.

The incident took place at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 62 and FM 105. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to the scene in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident.

The initial reports show a GMC pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 62. A pedestrian, identified as Cindy Williams, 56, was standing in the turn lane and walked into the path of the truck. The driver was unable to avoid hitting her.

Williams was transported by ambulacnce to a local hospital; however, she did not survive her injuries. She was pronounced deceased by emergency room personnel a short time later.

The 24-year-old driver of the GMC and her three passsengers were not injured in the crash.