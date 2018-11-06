Orangefield native killed in helicopter crash on wedding day

Bailee Ackerman Byler, of Orangefield, and William Troy Byler III, of Bellville, spent the evening of Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, celebrating their wedding with friends and family gathered together in Uvalde County. At the end of the festivities, the Bylers boarded a Bell 260B helicopter ready to start their new adventures as husband and wife. A short time later Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, the helicopter crashed about 15 miles outside the city of Uvalde. The Bylers and the helicopter pilot, who has not been named, were killed in the crash.According to information released by Uvalde County Sheriff's Office, Uvalde Police Communications received a call from an aviation monitoring center of a possible down aircraft in Northwest Uvalde County. After further investigation, Uvalde County deputies received coordinates of a more diret location. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, game wardens, Border Patrol, Uvalde Volunteer firefighters and Uvalde Emergency Medical Services combed the area and located the scene shortly before dawn Nov. 4. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause and circumstances surround the crash with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration.