Orangefield teen charged for terroristic threat

After receiving reports of threats made against a number of Orangefield High School students, and other threats, the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) arrested William Ordonez, 17, for terroristic threat. He is currently in custody at the Orange County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment and bond to be set.

According to information from OCSO, the arrest comes after Ordonez made comments on a social media group chat involving numerous Orangefield High School students, in which he threatened to commit acts of violence at the high school.

A release from OCSO states, "Ordonez was questioned by investigators and stated he did not actually intend to commit any acts of violence and also did not have any means of carrying out such acts.

"The offense of terroristic threat is a Class A misdemeanor and is defined by Section 22.07 of the Texas Penal Code as a 'threat to commit an offense involving violence, to any person, with intent to: cause reactions by officials; place any person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury; or place the public or a substantial group in fear of serious bodily injury' (among other elements).

"The Sheriff’s Office takes any threat of violence involving our school districts very serious and will take steps necessary to ensure thorough investigations are conducted to bring about swift justice."