Organized criminal activity: police arrest three for Beaumont auto burglaries

Police in Beaumont arrested two teen adults and a juvenile Dec. 30 for organized criminal activity related to auto burglaries in a local neighborhood, reports Beaumont Police Department (BPD) Officer Haley Morrow.

According to Morrow, police responded to the 1000 block of Wisteria Drive at about 2:20 a.m. in reference to burglary of a motor vehicle. An officer took a report of the auto burglary and began patrolling the neighborhood. While on patrol, reports Morrow, the officer encountered a homeowner in the 6500 block Salem Circle who caught the group burglarizing his automobile. The officer was able to detail one of the three suspects at the scene, but the other two fled on-foot. Additional officers, including K-9 Officer Duke, responded to the area and conducted a track of the suspects, which ultimately led to their capture, Morrow stated in a news release. Investigators reportedly learned multiple unlocked vehicles had been burglarized around the area during the night.

Police identified two suspects as Shylaih Prescott, 19, and Chandler Gilford, 18, of Beaumont. The third is a juvenile resident of Beaumont. The adult suspects were transported to the Jefferson County Jail, and the juvenile was taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center.