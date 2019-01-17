PA Chamber of Commerce request aid for Coast Guard

The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce is asking for assistance in raising $22,000 for Coast Guard service men and women who are not receiving their regular paychecks due to the partial federal government shutdown.

Those interested in contributing are asked to provide a cash or check donation to the Port Arthur International Seafarer’s Center with the “Coast Guard Foundation” written in the memo field. According to the chamber, PAISC has agreed to accept the donations for this fund, as they are a 501c3 not for profit entity, and donors can receive a donation letter for tax purposes. Donations can be mailed to Port Arthur International Seafarers’ Center at P.O. Box 1646 in Port Arthur, TX 77646-1646 with “ATTN: Coast Guard Foundation” written on the envelope. Donations can be personally delivered at 401 Houston Ave. in Port Arthur.