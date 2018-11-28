PA driver’s license office to reopen

Southeast Texas State Representative Joseph Deshotel announced on Monday, Nov. 26, that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will soon reopen its Port Arthur branch.

“We have been working with the Department of Public Safety regarding the long waits at the Beaumont office and limited hours of operation at the Port Arthur location,” Deshotel reported. “We are happy to announce the Texas Department of Public Safety will open the Port Arthur office back to normal business hours Dec. 11.”

According to Deshotel, office hours will be 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a one-hour lunch break from 1 – 2 p.m. daily. While services at the Port Arthur DPS will include application for Texas identification, driver license, process renewals and other services, the third party skills testing program, also known as the driving test, will not be offered until February 2019.

“The Port Arthur office was open on limited days and times since last February due to staffing shortages in multiple offices and the inability to provide support from another larger office,” Deshotel reported. “With the office opening full-time, we believe it will help alleviate the overload at the Beaumont and surrounding DPS offices.

“My office will continue working with the DPS and looking into additional recommendations/programs to ensure our local offices in Jefferson County have the appropriate resources to run efficiently.”