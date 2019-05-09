PA drug bust

The Port Arthur Police Department reported the Narcotics Unit, assisted by SWAT officers, executed a search warrant at a residence in the Louis Manor Apartment complex located on Joe Louis Avenue.

A search of the property resulted in the discovery confiscation of approximately 185 gramd of ecstacy and an unknown amount of marijuana. The 36-year-old Port Arthur man was arrested on scene and charged with possession of a controlled substance - penalty group one.

A child under 1 was also at the apartment during the search. Some drugs were found in the child's dresser and additional drugs were found concealed in a gum container found on the floor.