PA drug bust

Submitted by Jennifer E. Trahan on May 9, 2019 - 11:59am
PA drug bust

The Port Arthur Police Department reported the Narcotics Unit, assisted by SWAT officers, executed a search warrant at a residence in the Louis Manor Apartment complex located on Joe Louis Avenue. 

A search of the property resulted in the discovery confiscation of approximately 185 gramd of ecstacy and an unknown amount of marijuana. The 36-year-old Port Arthur man was arrested on scene and charged with possession of a controlled substance - penalty group one.

A child under 1 was also at the apartment during the search. Some drugs were found in the child's dresser and additional drugs were found concealed in a gum container found on the floor.

  • Printer-friendly version
  • del.icio.us logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Send by email
shadow