PA Health Department hosting HIV/AIDS screening event Feb. 8

From the Port Arthur Health Department:

National Black HIV/ AIDS Awareness is observed each year in February to highlight the continuing disproportionate impact of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) on the U.S. Black /African American population. This year, February 7, 2019 is the designated date.The City of Port Arthur Health Department, in recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness, is providing an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV. Major advances such as new drug therapies, early diagnosis, and preventive education has prolonged and greatly improved the quality of life of those living with HIV/AIDS. However, the epidemic is far from over. The Health Department’s Disease Intervention Division encourages testing to know your HIV status and also urges a commitment to a lifestyle of health and wellness. The Health Department will be offering free HIV and syphilis testing, with HIV test results received in one minute! We cannot wait on someone else; we must take care of ourselves. So please join us for an extended-hour, awareness and screening event to be held on February 08, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the City of Port Arthur Health Department, 449 Austin Avenue, Port Arthur, TX 77640. For further information or questions, please contact our Disease Intervention Specialist at (409) 983-8826.