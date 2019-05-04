PA man facing federal charges for Beaumont robbery

A 20-year-old Port Arthur man was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas for the armed robbery of a Beaumont business.

Jamon Roshaud Brooks was named in a two-count indictment charging him with Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during the a crime of violence. The indictment was returned by the grand jury on May 1.

The indictment alleges that on Dec. 21, 2018, Brooks weilded a firearm while robbing a business located on Stillwater Drive in Beaumont, which engaged in, and affected interstate commerce, in violation of the Hobbs Act.

If convicted, Brooks faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the robbery and seven years for brandishing a firearm.