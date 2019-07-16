PA man sentenced for abusing preteen

A Port Arthur man who pleaded guilty July 15 to continuous sexual abuse of a child has been sentenced to serve 30 years behind bars in state jail.

According to information from Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham's office, Randy Allen Leblanc, 41, pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony in accordance with a plea agreement.

The victim, who was 11 years old at the time the abuse began, made an outcry to her aunt that the defendant had sexually abused her on multiple occasions. The victim's aunt notified the victim's mother, which led to a report being filed with the Port Arthur Police Department. The victim was interviewed and gave consistent details about the abuse to police and to a sexual assault nurse examiner at St. Elizabeth hospital. The victim reported more than 10 instances of abuse took place over a year-and-a-half. Leblanc attempted to defend his actions by claiming he was half-asleep and had merely confused the girl with her mother.

The case was investigated by Port Arthur Police Department Detective Camalita Snowden and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Tatiaan Zelezniak.

Leblanc had faced by 25 years and 99 years, or life, in jail without the possibility of parole. Leblanc will be 71 years old before he completes his sentence and can be released. Upon release, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.