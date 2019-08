Port Arthur police officeers were called to the Cedar Ridge Apartments on Ninth Avenue on July 28 at about 9:45 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

Arriving officers found an 18-year-old male resident had been shot in his lower extremities. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.

The case is currently being investigated by PAPD's Criminal Investigations Division.