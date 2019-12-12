PA wants citizens registered for STAN

The Port Arthur Police and Fire departments encourage all residents to register with the Southeast Texas Alerting Network, or STAN, which is a messaging and notification system that keeps residents informed about emergencies and other important events.

It is important to register a cell number with the network, especially those who lack a home phone. Registration can be completed at http://thestan.com/ or by calling (844) 578-7826. The registration staff center is staffed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration can even be done after hours by leaving information on the messaging service, but if the call volume is too high the call may roll over to an answering machine.