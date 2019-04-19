PAPD announces Mental Health Unit

The Port Arthur Police Department is amping up its efforts to address mental health issues in the community it serves.

Information from the department states the agency has created a Mental Health Unit supervised by Sgt. Heather Rowe. Included in the unit are several officers that have received specialized training to address those they encounter as they work throughout the city. The objective of the newly created unit is bridge the gap between law enforcement and those suffering from mental illness.

"Our hope is to assist family members and consumers alike in identifying and obtaining the resources accessible to them," reads a release from PAPD. "The Port Arthur Police Department Mental Health Unit will work together with local hospitals and mental health authorities to provide the best available services."