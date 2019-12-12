PAPD arrest suspects mid-burglary

On Dec. 6, around 5:30 p.m., officers from the PAPD were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of 15th Street in reference to a report of a burglary in progress, according to a news release.

Through the officers’ investigation, it was revealed that three black male subjects entered the residence without the owner’s consent and began removing items. The homeowner wasn’t home at the time of this incident, but was notified by a neighbor and immediately called 911.

When officers arrived on scene they found the suspects loading items into a vehicle, and the three were arrested for burglary of habitation.

Two of the suspects were transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for booking, while the third was a juvenile and taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Facility. The incident is currently being investigated by the Port Arthur Police Criminal Investigations Division.