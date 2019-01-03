PAPD holds press conference regarding officer-involved shooting, family identifies victim

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso and Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham held a press conference Monday, Dec. 31, regarding the Dec. 28 officer-involved shooting, which resulted in the death of 35-year-old Shayne Lyons. Lyons' family was in attendance and identified him as the man killed in the Friday afternoon incident.

Duriso told reporters he had deferred the investigation of the case to the district attorney's office to investigate with the Texas Rangers. Very few details relating to the incident were released, though Wortham stated Lyons was found to be in possession of cigarettes that had been dipped in PCP.

According to Wortham, following the investigation, the findings will be presented before a Jefferson County grand jury. Wortham and Duriso declined to identify the officer involved in the shooting, however, they did say the officer is on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.