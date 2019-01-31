PAPD hunting for home invasion suspects

The Port Arthur Police Department (PAPD) responded to a call of a burglary in the 2300 block of Norma Street on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 10:45 p.m.

According to PAPD information, three black males forced their way into the home. Upon entry, they confronted the homeowner displaying firearms and demanding property from the resident.

After getting the purse from the homeowner, they fled on foot. As of publication, detectives with PAPD were investigating the crime.