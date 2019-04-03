PAPD investigates shooting

The Port Arthur Police Department responded to a shooting victim in the 2100 block of Thomas Blvd. on Sunday, March 31, at about 11:30 p.m.

According to information from PAPD, officers were called in reference to a black male knocking on the door of a resident, saying he had been shot. The victim had a gunshot wound to the upper arm/chest area.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of 11th Street and the victim ran around the corner and knocked on the door of a house on Thomas Blvd. to ask for help. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

As of publication, PAPD's Criminal Investigations Division was investigating the incident.