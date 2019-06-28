PAPD investigating home invasion

At about 10:50 p.m., June 27, officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to a residence at 3600 Normandy Avenue in reference to a home invasion.

Responding officers were told three suspects armed with handguns forced their way into the victims' home. Upon entry, the suspects ordered the victims to the ground and took belongings from them.

The three then fled on foot in an unknown direction. PAPD's Crimina Investigations Division is looking into the matter.