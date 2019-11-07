PAPD investigating weekend shooting

On Friday, Nov. 1, at 11:11 p.m., officers with the PAPD were dispatched to the 700 block of West Gulfway Drive, in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, a 37-year-old white male victim told officers that he was shot while visiting Louis Manor Apartments.

According to a news release, two black male suspects pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded money. After a brief struggle, one of the suspects discharged the firearm at the victim, striking him one time in the abdomen. The victim was able to drive himself to a near-by gas station, Fuel Depot, where he called the police.

He was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The incident is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.