Port Arthur Police officers with the help of the Jefferson County warrant division arrested 69-year-old OC Thomas on Nov. 21, for the October murder of Michael Lynn Thomas, 56 of Port Arthur.

Information from PAPD shows Michael Thomas was shot in the torso Oct. 24 at Fabric Care WAashateria on 25th Street in Port Arthur. At the time, he was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Bond for OC Thomas is set at $1.5 million.