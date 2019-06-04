PAPD officer arrested for DWI

The Port Arthur Police Department (PAPD) is investigating one of its own after an arrest of driving under the influence over the weekend.

Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Josh Abshier on Saturday, June 1, just before 3 a.m. on Highway 62 in Orange County. He has since posted bond from the Orange County Jail.

A release from PAPD states, "One June 1, 2019, the Texas Department of Public Safety made an arrested in reference to a suspected intoxicated driver. The arrest took place as a result of a routine patrol stop of a vehicle traveling in Orange County, Texas. The driver has been identified as a Port Arthur police officer.

"The Port Arthur Police Department is conducting an Internal Affairs investigation and will make an additional determination with regard to the disposition of any personnel matter at the appropriate time. This is standard procedure for personnel actions of this nature."